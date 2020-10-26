Security operatives arrest 144 in Kwara for looting

Security operatives in Kwara State have arrested 144 suspects in connection with the last weekend looting of government and private property in Ilorin, the state capital.

This is just as the state government relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state capital.

The curfew has been relaxed to between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Speaking with journalists, in Ilorin, on Monday, the state commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said that the arrest of the suspects was as a result of combined efforts of security agencies operating in the state.

Egbetokun, who confirmed that two government warehouses and lots of privately owned property were attacked by the hoodlums, said that the violence was well coordinated and led by hardened criminals.

He said a large quantity of looted property has also been recovered, including two vehicles used to cart away loots.

Egbetokun called on those who still have looted property in their possession to voluntarily surrender them, adding that such people would not be prosecuted.

The CP said that such looted property could be submitted at various religious centres like mosques, churches and even residences of community heads.

He said that arrest of suspects is a continuous process, adding that, “as we are here, more arrest and recovery of looted property are still being made.”

Meanwhile, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, after a security council meeting with heads of the security agencies in the state on Sunday, has reviewed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state to between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.

The statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said that:

“A review of the situation in the Ilorin metropolis suggested a relative calm. The meeting observed that the objective of the curfew has largely been achieved as the misguided elements who looted and vandalised public and private properties have been pushed back and normalcy restored.

“Consequently, the security council resolved to relax the curfew from 24 hours to between 6 p.m and 8 a.m daily until further notice. This means members of the public can move around between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m daily within the metropolis.

“Even so, the government will continue to review the situation and take decisions that are in the best interest of the state.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

