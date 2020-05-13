The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadeeq, has said that the security challenges being faced by Nigeria are obstacles to development that can only be surmounted if the people remain resolute in the fight against insurgency and other forms of criminality.

The Air Chief, who was equally in the air component base in Maiduguri on Wednesday to commission some projects and assess progress in the war against Boko Haram, assured that the personal welfare of men in his service would be given attention at this critical time of the war.

He, however, expressed excitement that the nation has so far, confronted these malicious elements head-on, adding that, “I am proud of you all – gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Air Force. The Nigerian Air Force, through the Air Task Force Operation Lafia Dole, has continued to perform very critical roles in providing the much-needed air support required for ground operations.”

Abubakar said that in pursuit of the Nigerian Air Force’s constitutional roles, and also in line with his vision for the NAF, he has constantly sought, not only to evolve strategies that would enable the Service adequately project air power to effectively and efficiently deal with prevalent security threats but to also see to it that personnel welfare is given utmost priority.

“In line with my vision, my administration will continue to do the best we can to ensure that accommodation problems are eradicated in the NAF. As we commission these projects today, I urge you all to utilize the facilities with a high sense of responsibility.

“It is my expectation that you will reciprocate by dealing more effective punches against the remaining elements of the Boko Haram insurgents. I urge you not to relent as we have to continue fighting until the insurgents are completely eliminated. It is our professional duty to protect Nigeria from the menace of insurgency.

“Your efforts and sacrifices, both individually and collectively, are highly appreciated by the Nation. Thus, I re-assure you of continuous provision for the execution of the war.

“Also, with the challenge of COVID 19, I employ all personnel to follow all the guidelines as directed by the authority to ensure we remain safe from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Air task force commander, Air commodore Precious Amadi, commended the Air Chief for the block of one by thirty studio apartment which he approved for the airmen in Maiduguri.

The task force commander assured that they are firm in the continuation of the fight against insurgency in the entire North-East air space.

While making his operational brief for January 2020 till date, Commander Amadi noted that 889 missions were carried out with 1075 sorties within 1669 hours in the Lafia Dole war theatre this year alone.

He also said that two new hospitals were built by the service in Borno State coupled with the execution of some humanitarian activities for internally displaced people in the first quarter of this year.

The highlights of the Chief’s visit included the commissioning of the new air task force operations centre, new senior Non Commission Officers mess and a block of thirty studio accommodation for airmen.

