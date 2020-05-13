Tambuwal congratulates Gambari as new COS to president

Sokoto State Governor, Rt Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has sent a congratulatory message to Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, the new Chief of staff to the President.

This is contained in a statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the Governor, Muhammed Bello and released to journalists in the state on Wednesday.

According to Tambuwal, “On behalf of the good people of Sokoto State, I wish to felicitate with you on your appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR).

“Without a doubt, your appointment is not only well deserved but timely as the nation along with the comity of nations struggle to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, which brings along with it so many economic strains, in which you are well-positioned to support Mr President and our dear country navigate for us to come out stronger, using your vast network and contacts with the International Community.

“As an accomplished intellectual, seasoned statesman and diplomat of global acclaim, you also come into this very important office with more than five decades of exponential experience.

“Having done the nation outstandingly proud abroad so many times, we are firmly confident that you will now replicate your numerous feats to manage the affairs of Mr President and the Presidency in the manner of established protocols, diligence and international best practices.

“We pray for your success and God’s guidance at all times. Please accept my warmest regards,” he added.

