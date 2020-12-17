Secondus leads protest over kidnapped Katsina students

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, on Thursday, in Abuja, led hundreds of women and youths to demand the immediate and safe rescue of students abducted last week in Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina state by Boko Haram terrorists.

He joined the protesters, who stormed the Legacy House, Presidential campaign headquarters of the party in Maitama, Abuja brandishing posters of various inscriptions including, “Buhari has failed,” “Buhari, bring back our boys,” “Buhari values his cows more than human lives.”

The protesters called for the resignation of the president over his alleged inability to secure the nation is now glaring for all to see.

In his remarks, the PDP boss, who said he stood in solidarity with the peaceful protesters, noted that the situation in the country has become too dangerous for silence and called on the President Buhari to immediately rescue the abducted students safely.

He said: “This is a peaceful protest to make the entire country and international community to be aware of what is going on in our country.

“All we are saying is Buhari, bring back our boys from Katsina. We are in pain, the parents are in pain, the entire country is in pain, we’re in agony, we are in sorrow. It is high time for the government of the day, the All Progressives Congress, APC government to bring back our boys from Katsina. That is the bold statement by PDP today with this peaceful protest.”

