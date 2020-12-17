The burial of late former President Jerry John Rawlings of Ghana has been postponed due to family disputes, ModernGhana news agency reported on Thursday.

An aide to the late President, Kwabena Andoh, announced the postponement of the funeral in a statement.

Initially, the Rawlings’ family had scheduled the funeral for December 23, 2020.

But a disagreement between the Agbotui and Awadada families over the date has forced the funeral to be postponed.

“It’s been postponed to January. A new date will be announced soon,” Andoh announces.

“The inconvenience to all who had made prior arrangements for the funeral ceremony is deeply regretted,” it added.

The announcement came weeks after the Anlo Traditional Council expressed outrage because it was not involved in the funeral arrangements of the former president.

The council said the arrangements were not in accordance with the customs and traditions of the Anlo people.

The council thus called on President Akufo-Addo to “ensure that the right procedures are adhered to.

“The Anlo Traditional Council reserves the right to take steps to ensure that this error is remedied appropriately,” it added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19 Infections Surge Again As Nigeria Records Highest Weekly Cases In Four Months

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 3,817 new COVID-19 infections which is the highest the country has recorded in over four months, Tribune Online analysis shows…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Family disputes cause postponement of ex-Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings’ burial

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State. …

Family disputes cause postponement of ex-Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings’ burial