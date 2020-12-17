Osinbajo, Akarigbo seek indigenes, residents support for economic growth of Remoland

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has admonished indigenes and residents of Remoland to support and promote social and economic agenda towards its economic prosperity advancement.

This was the same position of the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, who posited that the mission of making Remoland a “kingdom of great people by 2039”, must be embraced not only by the indigenes alone but residents alike.

The VP in his goodwill message read virtually on his behalf by his Senior Special Assistant to the President on Monitoring and Evaluation, Office of the Vice President, Mr Babatunde Osibamowo, at the maiden Annual General Meeting of Remo Growth and Development Foundation (RemoGDF), held, on Thursday, at Iperu Remo, stressed the need for the Foundation to work hand in hand with the state government, as one of the ways to achieve their goals.

Osinbajo said it was important for the Foundation to take full advantage of the location of Remoland to achieve expected intentions.

He saluted the initiative of Oba Ajayi in the establishment of the Foundation and appreciated the RemoGDF for embarking on youth empowerment.

“It is important you take full advantage of our State location between Lagos and Oyo, the immense natural and human resources for economic prosperity and job creation.

“This task is not for government alone, but also that of every citizen in the state contribute to achieving our dream, in that context groups like the Remo GDF.

“I congratulate the RemoGDF for empowering the youth as empowering them is key to our future prosperity.

“I salute the Akarigbo of Remoland for the establishment of the Akarigbo Corporate Council and for his leadership and clear vision for the development of the State,” the VP added.

In his address, the Akarigbo of Remoland expressed gratitude that the idea conceptualised in 2018, was already at the actualisation phase with various ideas being executed for the growth and development of Remoland.

He said: ” The height that RemoGDF has attained so far within its short lifespan is very startling. One can honestly confess when we conceived of this development initiative and for its actualisation , we assembled from our in exhaustive collection of Remo professionals and top-notch individuals ,little did we realize we have such an unlit fire of enthusiasm in our people.”

The monarch who is the Grand Patron of the Foundation, noted that the vision of the RemoGDF was to make life more abundant for indigenes and residents with a mandate to promote development across the nooks and crannies of Remoland.

Oba Ajayi advised the Board if Trustees and Management of the Foundation to inaugurate a Constitution Review Committee to amend the existing constitution.

The Odole of the Source and Balogun of Remoland, Sir Kesington Adebutu, said RemoGDF was a vehicle with the sole objective of bringing developments to the entire Remoland, while promoting the progress of the indigenes, residents and associates alike.

He submitted that government alone cannot provide for the needs of the people, hence the need for every indigenes and residents to contribute financially towards the progress of the land.

The chairman of RemoGDF, Otunba Tunji Lawal-Solarin, maintained that the Foundation was established to address a development service gap in Remoland, and to also rebuild the social and economic fabric of the division in a new and innovative way.

He called on indigenes, residents and other stakeholders to join hands with the Foundation to build the community.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Osinbajo, Akarigbo seek indigenes, residents support for economic growth of Remoland