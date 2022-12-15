Second Niger Bridge records few vehicles

The access road linking the second Niger bridge from Delta state end was on Thursday opened to traffic.

The road which is 200 meters from the old bridge is to function for one month to enable motorists travelling to the eastern states for Christmas to have a smooth ride without recourse to the commercial centre of Onitsha, Anambra state.

However, the gridlock at the head bridge in Asaba end persisted as the new bridge recorded few vehicles.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the entrance to the access road was barricaded to bar heavy-duty vehicles from using it.

Officials of the federal road safety corps had a hectic time directing traffic at the access road junction.

The corps commanders in Delta and Anambra states monitored the flow of traffic however declined comments on the gridlock and the number of vehicles on the new bridge.

Most of the motorists who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune at the junction of the access road said they were unaware of the new link road.

Mr Jude Emeluwa travelling to Imo state commended the federal government for the second Niger bridge and the access road but advised that.

” This second bridge is one of the greatest things that has happened to people of the east. Spending hours on top of the old bridge especially during Christmas is becoming a thing of the past. I suggest all the checkpoints at the old bridgehead be dismounted to make movement easier.”

