The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that a scheduled annual preventive maintenance will be carried out on one of its 30MVA, 132/33kV power transformers at the Iseyin Transmission Substation today, Friday, June 7, 2024.

The maintenance work is set to occur from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As a result, there will be a power interruption affecting SAKI, ADO-AWAYE, and surrounding areas for a duration of eight hours.

ALSO READ: ‘I remain committed Labour Party member’ – Peter Obi

According to Ndidi Mbah, GM, Public Affairs, the power interruption is essential to ensure a safe working environment for the TCN maintenance crew. Bulk power supply will be restored immediately upon completion of the maintenance work.

TCN advised residents and businesses in the affected areas to make necessary arrangements to mitigate the inconvenience caused by this temporary power outage.

The statement read: “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) hereby states that its maintenance crew will carry out a scheduled annual preventive maintenance on one of its 30MVA, 132/33kV power transformers in Iseyin Transmission Substation, today, Friday, 7th June, 2024 from 10am to 6pm.

“Consequently, there would be power interruption in SAKI, ADO-AWAYE and its environs for eight (8) hours only.

Please note that the power interruption is “necessary to create a safe working environment for TCN maintenance crew.

“Bulk power supply will be restored once the maintenance is completed.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE