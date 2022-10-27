Sapele has benefitted from 166 NDDC projects ― MD/CEO

Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State alone has benefitted from no fewer than 166 completed and ongoing projects courtesy of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This was disclosed by the acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the interventionist agency, Engr. Dr Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua on Thursday at the inauguration of newly constructed 4km Akporjevughe and 2.5km Oghene roads and drainages both in the Sapele metropolis.

The NDDC MD/CEO said of the 166 projects, Sapele Local Government Area benefitted from 103 projects, while Sapele town, which is the headquarters, got 63 projects, some of which are still ongoing.

Represented by NDDC Director, Delta State Office, Engr Steve Ogbeneare, the NDDC boss urged people of the Niger Delta, nay Sapele, to sustain the ongoing peace to give room for more developmental projects.

While commending the Sapele community for providing the enabling environment to complete the projects, Engr Audu-Ohwavborua said if the talents of the “well-behaved youths” in the region were well harnessed, the Niger Delta would be a safe haven for economic prosperity.

He urged the community leaders to ensure the roads and their drainages are kept clean always for sustenance, just as he thanked Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umana Okon Umana, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and staff of NDDC, among others for the discreet implementation of the agency’s mandate.

The member representing Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Mr Efe Afe, who officially inaugurated the two roads ably assisted by Engr. Ogbeneare, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Engr Audu-Ohwavborua as NDDC’s acting MD/CEO while urging the people to pray for his appointment to be substantive.

Chairmen of the Sapele Landlords Association and Sapele – Okpe Community, Engr Nathaniel Udonsuk and Mr Raphael Williams, who appreciated NDDC for the fixed roads amid conviviality, however, appealed to the agency to provide street lights on the roads to ward off men of the underworld.

