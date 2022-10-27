FG to strengthen NSTIP to achieve economic diversification, growth

The Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh has said that the Federal Government is relentlessly ensuring that the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy is streghtehened to enable the country achieve her economic diversification and growth.

Ikoh said this during the inauguration of the Technical Committee on The Implementation Plan of the 2022 Revised National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (NSTIP), today in Abuja.

He noted that the policy was launched at the STI EXPO held in March, 2022 in Abuja and reiterated the Federal Government efforts in creating jobs, boosting the economy, reducing poverty and unemployment through STI in the country.

The Minister stated that the inauguration of the Technical Committee on the Implementation Plan of the 2022 Revised National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (NSTIP) is geared towards achieving sustainable socio-economic goals of Nigeria.

To this end, Chief Ikoh enjoined the members of the Committee to exercise their duty diligently in order to complete their assignment within 4 weeks of the inauguration.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Technical Committee, Dr. John Omimakinde commended the Minister for given them the opportunity to serve, and promised that the mandate given to them will be achieved within the stipulated period.

