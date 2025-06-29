Sanwo-Olu seeks collaborations for physical development

Lagos Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has emphasised the importance of collaboration especially with architects and other professionals in the built industry to ensure the state’s infrastructure and urban planning meet sustainability and innovation.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this declaration, while speaking at the 6th Lecture of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), which took place at the weekend at Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos, stating that architecture shapes the environment in which people live, work, and thrive.

This was just as he reaffirmed that architecture is a cornerstone of sustainable national development, which influences economic growth, social well-being, and environmental stewardship.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, noted that doing so for Lagos as a growing megacity and economic hub would ensure that her “infrastructure and urban planning meet the highest standards of sustainability and innovation that would ultimately ensure that we create a Lagos that is functional, beautiful, safe, and inclusive for all.”

Sanwo-Olu said his administration recognizes the critical role played by architects in transforming the state’s urban landscape into a model of innovation, resilience, and inclusiveness, urging professionals like them to always speak when necessary by ensuring that the right things were done.

“Perception has been that civilisation can only be sustained if the people maintain a decent environment that God has given to humanity, which is meant to be beautiful, but must be influenced by the relevant professionals in the country,” he said.

The governor commended the Nigerian Institute of Architects for organising the lecture series and its commitment to excellence, sharing knowledge and visionary ideas, just as he encouraged active engagement and idea-sharing to push the boundaries of architectural excellence.

In her lecture, titled “Harmony in Diversity,” the first female President of the Institute, and retired Permanent Secretary in the Lagos State Public Service, Arc. Mrs. Olubukunola Ejiwunmi called on Nigerians to advocate for policies that value sustainability, equity, and cultural integrity.

Ejiwunmi urged that architects must not just build with concrete and steel, but with conviction and compassion, emphasizing that they must always pursue harmony in diversity, not only as a slogan but also as a professional creed.

“Harmony is not just a passive ideal, but an active pursuit that recognises that we listen deeply, design purposely and lead courageously, by so doing, they not only fulfil their roles as architects but also, their responsibilities as stewardship of a nation too richly diverse to be divided,” she said.

President of NIA, Arc. Mobolaji Adeniyi (FNIA), in her welcome address, stated that the annual “Distinguished Lecture Series” was a celebration of excellence in architecture, adding that the lectures were given by the Institute’s past presidents as a tradition.

The NIA boss described the topic of the lecture, “Harmony in Diversity,” as timely and apt, stressing that it would undoubtedly inspire and challenge architects to leverage their diversity to build a better future.