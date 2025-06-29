I’ll return to university after retirement from politics — Atiku

Former Vice President Abubakar Atiku has announced that he will return to university after retiring from politics, highlighting his passion for education and human capital development.

Atiku, who is the founder of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), spoke on Sunday in Abuja while presenting his keynote address at the Pacesetters’ Schools Abuja Class of 2025 Graduation and Prize-Giving Ceremony, where 205 students graduated.

The former Vice President, recalling how his passion for education led to the establishment of a nursery/primary school, then a secondary school, and later a university, emphasised that the best investment any government or individual can make is in human capital development.

He commended the founder of Pacesetters Schools Abuja, Barrister Kenneth Imansuangbon, for his commitment to human capital development by establishing standard primary and secondary schools offering quality education to young Nigerians.

Atiku described education as the master key that will unlock Nigeria’s huge potential and set the country on the path to full socio-economic development.

He emphasized that education is crucial for national unity, stability, and development, noting that an educated citizenry is less prone to being manipulated by divisive elements.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stressed that adequate funding and a curriculum promoting entrepreneurship are essential for achieving this goal.

Atiku also highlighted the role of education in shaping his own life, stating that it made him who he is today.

“I’d like to congratulate my friend (Barr. Kenneth Imansuangbon) for investing in human development. There’s no better investment than education, as it empowers individuals to become engineers, doctors, or whatever profession they choose. I commend Pacesetters Schools’ noble cause and challenge them to expand from nursery, primary, and secondary education to university level.

“I congratulate the graduating students, and I’m thrilled to see some of my own graduates among them. I thank the Chairman for inviting me to this historic event, which aligns with my passion for education. Even in retirement, I look forward to returning to university,” he said.

The former Vice President compared the United States Peace Corps to Nigeria’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), sharing a personal experience from 1961 when Peace Corps American teachers were deployed to his secondary school in Northern Nigeria, filling a gap left by departing British teachers.

This, he said, significantly impacted his education and inspired him to adopt an American curriculum in his own schools, further demonstrating Atiku’s passion for education.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the School, Barr. Kenneth Imansuangbon, emphasized the importance of education in shaping individuals and society.

He stated that Pacesetters’ Schools aim to produce independent-minded individuals who can create their own opportunities rather than waiting for white-collar jobs.

Barr. Imansuangbon also stressed that the school’s goal is to refine students and equip them with the skills necessary to make a positive impact in society.

Lawmaker representing Abia Central in the National Assembly, Senator Augustine Akobundu; wife of the governor of Zamfara State, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal; former National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Dan Nwanyanwu, among others, were present at the event.

Besides the graduation of the pupils, the ceremony also featured a special award presented to the mother of the Chairman of the School, Mrs. Elizabeth Imansuangbon.

