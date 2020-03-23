At last, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has been dethroned by the governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, after former Head of State, General Abdusalami Abubakar, made it known that all efforts to reconcile Sanusi and Ganduje were wasted. Sanusi is known as a critic of Ganduje.

All the messages of Sanusi to the governor are to govern the state as expected. Sanusi is fond of saying the truth openly to those in positions of authority without minding whose ox is gored. Governor Ganduje was said to have accuse Sanusi of working against his second term re-election bid.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Does Emir Sanusi have a right to speak out his mind to power? Sanusi has a constitutional right as a Nigerian citizen to speak his mind. It is well stated in Section 39(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Amended 2020 that every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference.

It is my belief that if Sanusi didn’t challenge Ganduje, he wouldn’t have dethroned him. In Nigeria, truth is bitter. Governor Mallam Nasir El Rufai has proven to be a good childhood friend to Sanusi Lamido Sanusi considering everything he has been doing since his dethronement as Emir of Kano. He has given Sanusi two appointments and with these appointments, there is hope for Sanusi in 2023.

I believe that Sanusi will bounce back beyond the position of Emir of Kano. This was not the first time Sanusi had been removed from office.

Jimoh Mumin Esq.

08034435211.

