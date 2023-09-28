Some concerned Ibadan chiefs and elders, as well as prominent sons and daughters of the ancient city, have appealed to the Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, to investigate the alleged sales or lease of government lands in select areas across Ibadan.

They described these properties as the heritage of Ibadanland and Oyo State as a whole, claiming that some individuals not originally from Ibadan but in positions of power have taken control of these properties, often without the governor’s consent.

It was reported that approval had been granted to convert certain leisure centres into housing estates.

However, the concerned chiefs alleged that virtually all the prime land properties in notable Government Reserved Areas (GRA) have been acquired by specific individuals.

A family head, also known as a Mogaji, who chose to remain anonymous while speaking with journalists in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, on Thursday, made the following allegations: “Hardly will you see Ibadan indigenes owning properties in housing estates in Ibadan, including all the prime areas?

All our prime areas have been taken over by individuals, the majority of whom are not even indigenes of Oyo State.”

“We want to state categorically that the governor has good intentions for the development of Ibadanland and Oyo State as a whole.

These centres are our heritage and inheritance, which should not be given to outsiders.

We know that Governor Makinde is a responsive leader, and he will not allow our heritage and inheritance to be sold out. He is also an Ibadan man.

We are confident that the Governor will take appropriate action and address this issue.”

