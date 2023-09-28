A digital information expert, Dr Olusola Salami, has urged President Bola Tinubu to invest in education and training for data science and machine learning skills to drive economic growth and development in the country.

Dr Olusola, who recently spoke with journalists via Zoom, emphasised the need to promote open data initiatives for public use and improve internet infrastructure for efficient data handling.

He highlighted his experience in developing various applications and integrating payment systems within the African financial sector.

Embarking on a PhD in education with a research focus on “Modelling a Multi-Channel Messaging Framework: A Machine Learning Approach,” he stressed the importance of leveraging data and machine learning to solve local problems.

Dr Olusola concluded that the government should prioritise investment in education and training for data science and machine learning skills, promote open data initiatives for public use, and enhance internet infrastructure for efficient data handling.

Additionally, the government should support AI and data-focused startups and innovation by developing a long-term national AI and data strategy and establishing regulatory frameworks for AI and data governance.

He suggested that the government leverage and create synergy between existing data platforms like BVN, NIN, and the National Passport Database to improve credit access and security in the country.

In May 2014, Dr

Olusola was promoted to Development Team Manager for Finacle/Bespoke Applications due to his dedication and attained over 14 professional certifications across Microsoft, Oracle, Service Management Systems, and AWS Cloud Platforms.

Working with First Bank provided him with PAN African experience and an understanding of integrating core banking systems and other IT systems to realise financial benefits and synergies for the bank’s six African subsidiaries (Anglo and Francophone countries).

Dr. Olusola’s dedication to the information technology environment led him to pursue postgraduate study in computing (MSc.) with a focus on the thesis titled “A Technical Framework for the Design and Development of a Multi-Channel Messaging Platform” at the University of South Africa, one of Africa’s leading universities and Nelson Mandela’s Alma Mater.





His proposed framework and contribution to the academic world earned him a Distinction-Summa Cum Laude upon graduation.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…