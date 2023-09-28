Following airstrikes by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on the Osumoghu community in Nnewi South Local Government Area, residents of the community have fled due to fear of attacks.

The NAF conducted airstrikes on Tuesday targeting camps of suspected terrorists believed to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and their armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Edward Gabkwet, spokesperson for the NAF, stated in a press release that the strikes were successful in hitting the targets and causing the terrorists to flee.

However, on Thursday, indigenous people of the Orsumoghu community started fleeing the area out of fear that the terrorists might regroup and attack them.

A source mentioned, “Our people are leaving the community now. There are rumours that the terrorists are regrouping, and there is a likelihood that, fueled by anger, they might target anyone they come across.

“These people are heartless. They don’t even know who their brothers are; that is the main reason no one wants to take chances with them.

“I live here in Awka, but my people in the village have all left,” the source said.

Gabkwet had mentioned in his press release that the reason for the airstrikes was due to intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists planned to conduct attacks in the localities.

