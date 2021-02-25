Sad news from Niger

IT is sad that Niger is now a frightening place that is accommodating for banditry. From the tragic abduction of passengers in NSTA bus to the students of Science College, Kagara, the state is no longer at ease. The video in circulation of passengers kidnapped tends to clear doubt about the identity of the abductors as Fulani with foreign accents and sophisticated weapons. I operate between Abuja and Minna and as the video shows, the assertion of many victims that their abductors are Fulanis with foreign accent. Let’s stop argument! Nigeria is now under siege by callous foreigners who have made kidnapping an international business.

Also, it is clear that criminals have no religion or ethnicity. The question to ask now is why Sheikh Gumi chooses to single out bandits to visit, and seek amnesty for them, in spite of the fact that they have not denounced their crimes or shown remorse or surrender? Why has he not gone to our prisons nationwide to plead for other criminals equally? No doubt, the bandits or ‘gods’ of the jungle have no faith or tribe but surely appear ‘sacred’ to terrorise, appease and are adored by many.

Moh’d Bagudu, Minna

