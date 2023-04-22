I have discovered that there is solution to every challenge in life, if you know how to get it. Nothing defies solution in life. When you claim something has been defying solutions, it simply means that you don’t know how to get the needed solutions yet.

Sexual magic for the ageing is not sex enhancers, but navigating the sexual route with ease. That is, overcoming the two major natural sexual challenges of the ageing stage. These are dryness of the vagina and the weakness of the penis. When the ageing gets into sexual act, the two opposite sexes are faced with two hard lines to cross, which are, lack of enough lubrication for the vagina and the loss of strong erection of the penis. This situation can be likened to a woman going into the labour room to deliver her baby, but lack the strength to push out the baby.

A lot of the ageing population of men and women struggle with these two sexual challenges. The couple is ready for sexual engagement, but they lack the strength of lubrication and strong erection. So, it becomes a source of frustration for the couple. While the wife mourns for want of satisfaction, the husband follows suit for inability to provide the much needed satisfaction.

What a great challenge, especially for the man that we have here. He feels inadequate to fulfill the sexual responsibility to his wife. At this stage, the problem becomes complicated because we are blaming, holding, or seeing one as the problem or the culprit here. And that’s the husband. After all, he is the one lacking in power to penetrate the vagina. I remember a wife who had issue of “side chick” with her husband. Both were closing in on age 70. She derogatorily said she couldn’t understand what he needed a side chick for after all, he had lost erection. So, the side chick would just be milking him for nothing. But, she never remembered that she had equally become dry in the vagina, making penetration a herculean task for the husband thus wearing him out, as he struggled to penetrate. Even, constant droppings will wear out a stone.

This situation of holding the husband as being guilty of poor erection for sexual fulfillment has made the search for solution to sexual inadequacy of the ageing to be wrong. Unfortunately, both parties have come to believe that the husband is guilty as charged. Therefore, in solving the problem, the focus has always been on the husband. He is made to go all out seeking for strong erection, in order to meet up with the “harder, harder, please harder!” moaning of the wife. This became the basis for sexual enhancers of different shades and shapes, towards making the husband achieve and maintain strong erection in sexual act. That’s why a lot of strong erection herbs, concoctions and the likes are finding good market these days. The husband wants to meet up with “harder, harder” music, while the wife also desires to still enjoy great sex as of old, when age had not caught up with the couple. So, they both are constantly sourcing for the best enhancers for great sexual performance.

But, I have come to discover, and here by submitting that focusing on achieving and maintaining strong erection approach is a very wrong approach and it’s killing for the husbands. And this must be done away with and still achieve the desired great sex, without jeopardising the health and the life of either party.

In my concern and search for the right solution, I have been able to come up with what I think it’s a two way solution for the ageing couples in this wise. It’s like using one stone to kill two birds. This solution will take care of both the dryness of the vagina and the weak erection of the penis. So that in the ageing stage, both husband and wife are still able to enjoy great sex. This was discovered from my personal experience with my spouse, as well as compared notes from other married couples.

Lubricants

I had challenging moments of sex with my spouse as we aged into the 50s. I also know that it’s not peculiar to us. Rather, it is a common phenomenon of ageing couples as nature takes its toll on humanity. While we never indulged ourselves in sexual enhancers, we knew that we had a problem at hand. After grappling with it for a period, we eventually landed at our promised land flowing with milk and honey. Today, we are comfortably and easily enjoy great sex even as we age. We came across a water based gel and before you say Jack Robinson, sex is flowing again like never before. We never knew that sex can be sweet like this with the ageing. So, if you want to enjoy great sex in your ageing moment, your best solution is a water based gel. Go get it and you will thank me later. It’s a great sexual football season for ageing couples. More wins, more fulfilling moments await you. Congratulations!





My BOOKS, ENJOYING GREAT SEX LIFE and HOW TO HELP YOUR WIFE ENJOY SEX are still on sale. You can call 08112658560 for the details.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE