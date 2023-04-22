A friend of mine recently introduced me to a pill that can be used to terminate an unwanted pregnancy. Kindly let me know if the drug is safe

Josephine (by SMS)

Abortion pills are usually in two doses. The first dose of the abortion pill regimen consists of a drug that works by blocking the hormone progesterone, which normally stops uterine contractions keeping the embryo implanted. Some people report nausea, diarrhea, chills, or vomiting, or start bleeding after taking this pill, but this is not common. The second pill, taken one or two days later, is a hormone that induces labor and softens and dilates the cervix, causing the uterine lining to shed and the embryo to detach and exit the uterus. Women can expect uncomfortable cramps and bleeding, so it’s best to rest at home for one to two days. Proponents for self-managed abortions, point out that abortion pills can be incredibly safe and effective. For this reason, they believe that the medication should be made available over the counter without a prescription. However, I belong to the group of opponents who point out the great risk faced by a woman who practices self -abortion. For this reason, safe sex or at best abstinence until the time of marriage are promoted as best practices.

