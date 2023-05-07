Elders and indigenes of Iguovbiahianmwen village in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State have appealed to the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolor, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, to intervene in the communal dispute in the area.

Speaking during a peaceful protest at the Oba Palace in Benin City, Mr Iroghama Ekomwenrenren accused the Odionwwre of Ehiozevbaru (village head), Pa Sunday Ediagbonya, of colliding with neighbouring villages to balkanize Iguovbiahianmwen village, without recourse to the Benin monarch.

He also accused the aggressor of installing a village head (Odionwere) in Ada Obadan settlement and a parallel Ogua’edion (elders Porch), developments which he said were aberrations to Benin customs and tradition, weeks after Mr Sunday Ediagbonya had denied the allegation during his previous visit to Oba’s palace.

Iroghama, the Ozukpogieva (second-in-command) of Iguovbiahianmwen village, appealed to the Oba to urgently check the excesses of Ediagbonya towards ensuring that the bloody crisis that had engulfed Ehiozevbaru village did not spill into Iguovbiahianmwen village in the interest of peace and justice.

Responding, Chief Oghafua Oyeoba, the Oyeoba of Benin, joined by Chief Uyi Okungbowa, advised the protesters not to take laws into their hands and assured them that the palace would intervene in the matter.