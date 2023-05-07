Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Technology Innovation and Strategy, Mr Dennis Ogunnaike, has described the president-elect as a symbol of modern governance that is committed to giving humanity the very best.

Speaking with journalists ahead of the May 29 inauguration of Tinubu as president, Ogunnaike described the president-elect as a master political strategist and astute administrator who would get good brains to assist him in delivering good governance to Nigerians.

Asserting that Tinubu was excellent as governor of Lagos, Ogunnaike said Tinubu as president will again prove that with strong political will and astuteness in managing human and material resources, a new Nigeria was possible.

He said: “I served as the Co-ordinating Secretary of the Jagaban Army in the state, the APC National Youths Campaign Council foot soldiers.

I grew up in Lagos, went to the University of Lagos, and am very aware of all the magic wands of our President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when he was Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

Before his tenure, Lagos was a very chaotic environment to commute back then. But, with strong political will and being an excellent manager of resources, Lagos began to wear a new look.

The hospitals and schools took new shapes, the security started improving, how about the environmental and waste management initiatives?

“There were places you can’t pass by then without your handkerchief covering your nose until Asiwaju came. I mean, we saw a new commitment to give Lagos the status of that mega-city and centre of excellence. I can go on and on.

“There’s no doubt that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu himself is the symbol of modern governance solely committed to giving humanity the very best.

Here is a master political strategist and astute administrator who knows how to get good brains to assist in delivering good governance to the people.”

Speaking further, Ogunnaike said it was a futile effort, a wild good chase, people challenging the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun at the Election Petitions Tribunal.

He hinged this on a survey across the 236 wards in the state, affirming that Abiodun had sterling performance and focus, which the people of the state appreciated.