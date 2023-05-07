The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday, advised presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to restrain from going to court.

According to him, only God can stop the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on May 29.

Primate Ayodele said nobody would be able to stop the inauguration even though “the Muslim-Muslim combination doesn’t correlate with God’s plan for Nigeria, and will lead to hard times for the country”.

The clergyman, in a statement by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, said he warned Obi before the election and told him some things he needed to do if he wanted to win the presidential election, but “he didn’t do any, which was responsible for his loss at the polls”.

“Nobody can stop Tinubu from being inaugurated as the President of Nigeria on May 29, only God can stop him. I am not in support of the Muslim-Muslim ticket, God has never approved the combination for Nigeria.

“There are consequences the country will face as a result of that. Nigeria will face hard times with Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“Peter Obi didn’t win the election, he can’t be president. Going to court for Obi is now a waste of money, time, and energy. He didn’t win the election and even if he goes around the world, he still will not be declared winner.

“I remember saying Obi is only making noise, and I said if Igbo loses 2023, they will not smell presidency in the next 30 years; this is what has happened now. I warned Obi that he isn’t ready for the election, I told him some of the things that will give him victory but he didn’t do anything. Why is he crying now?”

Speaking further on court cases, Primate Ayodele stated that only a few states in the country could experience a turnaround.

He stated that election results would not be upturned in most States.

Meanwhile, Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) will kick start pre-hearing sessions tomorrow, Monday, April 8, in the five petitions challenging the declaration of Tinubu as winner of the February 25, 2023 election.





