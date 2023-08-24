On Thursday, Rivers State University students protested incessant robbery attacks on hostels.

They staged a protest after robbers raided their hostel again yesterday night, taking belongings and allegedly assaulting some female students.

The protesting students, who carried various placards with various slogans, ‘They robbed us in our rooms’, and ‘They raped and fingered us,’ encouraged the school administration to take action against the recent wave of armed robberies within the school.

