Evicted BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly called Kiddwaya, has revealed real reason he kissed female colleague, Mercy Eke.

Recall Kiddwaya was the third housemate to be evicted from the ongoing reality show.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports Kidd’s girlfriend, Laura unfollowed him on Instagram after he admitted kissing Mercy moments before he was evicted.

But in a recent with Naija FM, Lagos, the evicted housemate said the kiss wasn’t deep, stressing that it was just “cruise”.

“Mercy and I were actually flirting. She is some way a female version of me. We were just actually flirting and playing. The kiss wasn’t anything serious.

“That day I was intoxicated, everyone was intoxicated with alcohol. Everything is cruise in that House,” he said.

