As part of celebrations to mark the Rotary family day, the Rotary Club of Ibadan Prestige has donated food and gift items to the Jesus Children Missions Outreach, an orphanage home located at Bodija, Ibadan.

The Rotary family day is celebrated worldwide by the entire Rotary family to bring Rotarians and their families together to share love in the festive season.

Speaking with Tribune Online, the Chartered President, Rotary Club of Ibadan Prestige, Mrs Folake Ladeinde, noted that the club also wanted to spread love towards the less privileged in the society in order to foster unity and mutual camaraderie.

Rosemary Odigbo, the founder of the outreach, said they are elated to have the Rotary Club in their midst as they have been trying to get help from them for so long.

While expressing her appreciation, she disclosed that the outreach which is 19-year-old has three arms of the orphanage and takes care of 141 children at the moment and works with the Ministry of women affairs, the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Nigeria.

She, however, noted that one of their main challenges is funding.

“Presently, we have over 20 children in the University and we have quite a number of them in primary and Senior Secondary Schools and Junior Secondary Schools and they are all in private schools because we want the best for them.

“We also have landed properties which are yet to be developed because of funds and we have two facilities that we are using now which are both rented.

“We are pleading with stakeholders to join us in the area of fund to pay school fees which can be paid directly to their schools. We also want a bus to be able to convey the children to and from school and we also want development as regards the permanent site.”

Rotary donates food items to orphanage in Ibadan