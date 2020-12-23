Ortom signs 2021 budget of N134bn into law

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has signed into law the 2021 appropriation bill of N134 billion.

Signing the bill into law, Governor Ortom appreciated the State House of Assembly and Benue people for standing by him in the face of threats to the corporate existence of the state during the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017.

Ortom expressed joy over the acceptance of the anti-open grazing law by the North Central Governors at their meeting held in Makurdi, on Monday.

He explained that the endorsement has not only vindicated him but expressed optimism that the security challenges confronting the region and the nation, in general, would soon be subdued.

He said that his insistence on the anti-open grazing law was to do the right and stressed that, “It pays to do the right thing and stand by it.”

It would be recalled that Governor Ortom had presented the budget estimate of N132.9 to the State House of Assembly for the year 2021 but the house increased the budget by N1.7 Billion, resulting to the total of N134.6 Billion.

In the same vein, Governor Orton also assigned Comrade Ojotu Ojema to oversee the Ministry of Youth and Sports as while Dr Joseph Ngbea takes charge of Ministry of Health and Human Services as commissioner.

The Governor said that a new ministry; Ministry of Industry and Cooperatives has been created with Barrister Merga Kachina taking charge as Commissioner while Mrs Ladi Ajene-Isegbe has been redeployed to the Ministry of Trade and Investment.

The Governor said that Cooperatives has been removed from Rural Development to make up Ministry of Industry and Cooperatives.

