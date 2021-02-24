Road map for alternative school programme underway —FG

The Federal Government has revealed that a road map is being developed on Alternate School Programme as part of concerted effort to reduce the menace of out-of-school children in the country estimated to be over 10.2 million.

The National Steering Committee on the programme held its inaugural meeting in Abuja to map out strategies and an action plan to address the challenges of out-of-school children in Nigeria and to rapidly reduce the number by providing them with quality basic education and skills in special settings not addressed in the conventional school system.

In her opening remarks, the co-chairperson, convener of the meeting and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farooq, said that Nigeria topped the list of out-of-school children in the world, hence the decision of the Federal Government to develop strategic plans by the recently inaugurated steering committee.

She said, “You are all aware that Nigeria is the leading nation in the world with the most out-of-school children. Consequently, President Muhammadu Buhari launched the Alternate School Programme (ASP) to ensure that every out-of-school child in Nigeria gains access to quality basic education, irrespective of social, cultural or economic circumstance.”

“The Alternate School Programme is expected to provide opportunities for out-of-school children to develop life supporting skills from vocational and entrepreneurship training for effective functioning in the society.

“Each member of this National Steering Committee has been carefully chosen in expectation of the immense value you will bring in charting the strategic direction of this programme.”

The Alternate School Programme is designed to improve access to education for all Nigerians children in line with the aspirations of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-4) on qualitative and inclusive education for all and significantly reduce the number of out-of-school-children through the integration of formal and informal educational systems.

It aims at eliminating or substantially reducing itinerancy, child begging and foster tolerance, unity and integration of all children with diverse backgrounds.

The terms of reference for the national steering committee include ensuring engagement and effective uptake of the ASP initiatives across the country, refining and focusing on the vision of the initiative, reviewing and approving all works, implementation plans and undertaking any other task that will enhance the effective delivery of the initiative.

The 17-man committee is co- chaired by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu. Other members are the Minister of State of Education, Senior Special Assistant to the President on the Sustainable Development Goals, Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, executive secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), representatives of United Nations’ Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), United Nations’ International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and Global Partnership for Education, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…Senate screens service chiefs designate