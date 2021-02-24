After 8 years in prison over death of fiancee, court sets man free in Ebonyi

Metro
By Egbo Grace-Udodinma |  Abakaliki
After 8 years in prison Court dismisses case Court

A High Court sitting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, has discharged and acquitted one Chukwudi Omeh, who has  been standing trial since 2013  over  the death of his fiancee.

Omeh  a trader  of engine  oil at Okwo Ngbo market, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state, was accused in 2012 of killing his pregnant fiancee, Chinagorom Agama, on  April 12, 2012, at Okposhi Eheku Ngbo   area of the state.

Delivering  his  judgment, the trial judge,  Justice Vincent Nwanchor, said the defendant was discharged and acquitted  for the  inability of the prosecution to prove his charges beyond reasonable doubts after eight years.

The judge, after the judgment,  advised  Omeh to be grateful to God for granting him freedom by being a dedicated Christian.

The prosecuting counsel for the state, Lilian Okorie, thanked the judge  and faulted the police for not doing appropriate investigations  on  the matter.

The defendant’s counsel,  Cletus Egem-Nwokposi and Chioma Odera Udeh, thanked the court for  being  the last hope of the common man.

The discharged engine oil trader’s  joy knew no bounds for regaining his freedom after eight years behind bars in Abakaliki Correctional  Centre  and prayed for peaceful repose of  the soul of his   fiancee.

It will be recalled that the deceased  was a student of  Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo and  a fiancee to the accused.

Her corpse and bag were discovered at Alisaoko forest, while her  private parts  were missing.  She was   three months pregnant before her  death as  Chukwudi Omeh was sponsoring her in school .

 

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…Senate screens service chiefs designate

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Metro

DPO vs fashion designer: Court delivers judgment, awards N150,000 as damages, costs…

Metro

Oke Odan-Apete kidnap: Gunmen demand N100m as ransom for farm owner’s son

Metro

Accident claims 6 in Delta

Metro

Kano tricycle riders call off strike as state NLC intervenes

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More