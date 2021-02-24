After 8 years in prison over death of fiancee, court sets man free in Ebonyi

A High Court sitting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, has discharged and acquitted one Chukwudi Omeh, who has been standing trial since 2013 over the death of his fiancee.

Omeh a trader of engine oil at Okwo Ngbo market, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state, was accused in 2012 of killing his pregnant fiancee, Chinagorom Agama, on April 12, 2012, at Okposhi Eheku Ngbo area of the state.

Delivering his judgment, the trial judge, Justice Vincent Nwanchor, said the defendant was discharged and acquitted for the inability of the prosecution to prove his charges beyond reasonable doubts after eight years.

The judge, after the judgment, advised Omeh to be grateful to God for granting him freedom by being a dedicated Christian.

The prosecuting counsel for the state, Lilian Okorie, thanked the judge and faulted the police for not doing appropriate investigations on the matter.

The defendant’s counsel, Cletus Egem-Nwokposi and Chioma Odera Udeh, thanked the court for being the last hope of the common man.

The discharged engine oil trader’s joy knew no bounds for regaining his freedom after eight years behind bars in Abakaliki Correctional Centre and prayed for peaceful repose of the soul of his fiancee.

It will be recalled that the deceased was a student of Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo and a fiancee to the accused.

Her corpse and bag were discovered at Alisaoko forest, while her private parts were missing. She was three months pregnant before her death as Chukwudi Omeh was sponsoring her in school .

