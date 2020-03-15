Rideshare app, Cariska, launched in Lagos

An indigenous rideshare app, Cariska, has launched in Lagos, Nigeria to make transport within the megacity easier than ever and at the same time reduce traffic congestion.

Cariska App allows Lagosians to share a ride with other people going their way.

This according to the Cariska Technologies founder will “save people lots of time invested in waiting for Danfo and fighting to enter a bus.”

The founder, Mr. Christopher Ileagu explained that the App which is available on Google Play Store for Android users will require users to register with their Bank Verification Number (BVN) or National Identity Number (NIN) for validation and security purpose.

Drivers looking to earn a passive income will need to upload their car details along with BVN or NIN, the information on the App revealed.

“This app is the answer to Hold Ups [traffic jam] on the Lagos roads that are caused by many cars going with empty seats. Also, it is fun to make new friends,” Ileagu stated.

He also added; “Cariska is going to be a community in the future with drivers who are not after making money. Rather they try to cover their fuel costs and extend help to passengers going the same way at the same time”.

Explaining the App functioning process, the founder said; “Passengers will check the app if there is any vehicle going the same way with them. They will then book a space.

“The t.fare is decided by drivers.

“But passengers would be able to see this before booking. They pay the driver in cash.”

Also commenting on how drivers can leverage the App, Ileagu said; “After the drivers have registered and gotten approval, they can always post a ride. They will indicate the time they will be moving so that people going towards their destination at the same time can book a ride.”