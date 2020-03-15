VIDEO: How students of school beside explosion site were rescued through fence

By Adekunle Sulaimon
Bethlehem

Students from Bethlehem Girls Secondary School in Abule Ado, Lagos State, located a short distance away from the explosion were whisked away to safety over the school fence.  The explosion happened in the early hours of Sunday .

The school, however, has been severely destroyed and many students were injured due to the explosion.

According to a source on Twitter, @gidi_traffic, the students are yet to get over the shock.

Meanwhile, the number of casualties is yet to be known.

