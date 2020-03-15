VIDEO: How students of school beside explosion site were rescued through fence

Students from Bethlehem Girls Secondary School in Abule Ado, Lagos State, located a short distance away from the explosion were whisked away to safety over the school fence. The explosion happened in the early hours of Sunday .

The school, however, has been severely destroyed and many students were injured due to the explosion.

According to a source on Twitter, @gidi_traffic, the students are yet to get over the shock.

"@ambode44: The Children from Bethlehem school, just beside the point of Explosion had to be whisked over the Fence, many Injured. @Gidi_Traffic #Abuleado Pipeline Explosion, Festac pic.twitter.com/8lUvul1j2n — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the number of casualties is yet to be known.