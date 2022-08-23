Retirement is inevitable. Prepare now by using these 10 tips

Retirement, a stage in life when you leave the workforce to rest from labor, is inevitable. In Nigeria, retirement starts at 60 years of age. However, there is no specific age to wait for before preparing for retirement. You can prepare for retirement even in your early twenties. The earlier, the better for you.

A lot of people, especially business owners, retire at a very young age. Retiring early is of a great advantage to you.

You don’t have to wait until it is time for you to retire before making plans. If you are a civil servant, your preparation should start the day you receive your appointment. Making plans at an old age can cost you a lot of unfavorable situations.

To save you from certain hardships in your old age, this article will enlighten you on the steps to take to prepare for your retirement.

1. Set a retirement plan

If you fail to prepare, you prepare to fail. One of the best ways to prepare for your retirement is to have a retirement plan. This plan should cover every aspect of your life after retirement, even your basic amenities.

Make a list of the resources you will need during your retirement years to sustain yourself. Consider how much it will cost even during inflation and make plans for the resources. This will prevent you from being stranded or being a burden to your children.

2. Save

Saving for the future is also very important. Try as much as possible to make plans for the deposit of a specific amount of money into a separate account that you don’t have access to. It will save you from unnecessary financial embarrassment.

3. Open a reliable pension account

A pension account is an account designated for the deposit of some percentage of your income. Normally, most government institutions make provisions for this for their workers. This is what they pay their staff’s gratuities after their years of service.

To be on a safe path, make enquiries with your employer as regards this if you don’t have one yet.

4. Invest in real estate, stocks, and bonds

Investing in real estate, stocks, bonds, and buying shares at a very young age prepares you better for retirement. This is the most lucrative business that will yield great financial returns for you.





Having an apartment to rent prepares a man for his old age because he will keep on getting his cool cash from his tenant every year, depending on the agreement.

5. Start a profitable business

It is advisable to have a lucrative business before retiring. This will help you become financially stable since businesses do not grow in a day. This is why you need to have a thriving business before retirement.

6. Avoid debt as much as possible

It is important that you stay out of debt to enjoy your retirement years. If you have debts already, try as much as possible to pay them all off before retiring. This is because being debt free gives you financial stability and peace of mind.

7. Live within your budget

As much as possible, cut your coats according to your material. You must try as much as possible not to overspend. Overspending and frivolous lifestyles will only tamper with your peace and enjoyment during your retirement years.

8. Make plans for where to live after retirement

To avoid being homeless or being a burden to your children, it is important that you make plans to have your own house. It gives you comfort and ease.

9. Maintain a healthy relationship with your family

After your years of service, you are left with your family. So you need to start building a cordial and healthy relationship with your family and friends. Having your close family and friends around you prevents you from being bored.

10. Maintain a healthy food lifestyle

Above all, in all your preparation, take good care of your health. Eat good and nutritious food, go for regular checkups in order to keep your body fit for old age.

