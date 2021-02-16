Retirees receive N963 million bond certificates from Osun govt

143 retirees in the Osun State civil service have received bond certificates of over N963 million.

The state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, who made this known in Osogbo, on Tuesday, added that, so far, “our administration has released about N31 billion to cater for our pensioners, including N26 billion for pensioners under the old Pension Scheme and about N5 billion for those under the Contributory Scheme.”

While presenting the certificates to them, Oyetola said: “despite the harsh economic conditions of our state arising from national economic challenges, our administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers, both serving and retired, remains unwavering since we came on board in November 2018.”

He, however, stressed “In fulfilment of our commitment to the welfare and comfort of our retired workers, I presented bond certificates of over N963 million to 143 retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme, including those at the State and Local Government levels

“This, we have continued to do through the regular and prompt payment of full salaries and allowances to all categories of active workers as well as full pension to all our pensioners at all levels including the monthly release of N509 million to pensioners under the Old Pension Scheme.

“I thank the latest beneficiaries for their patience and perseverance while assuring those who are yet to collect theirs to be patient and keep faith with our government as we are working assiduously to ensure that we reach out to all of them as soon as possible,” he said.

