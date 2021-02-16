Niger govt rescues 10 out of 21 travellers abducted by bandits

Niger State government has announced the rescue of no fewer than 10 persons out of 21 persons on board the Niger State Transport Authority, on Sunday, in Kundu via Yakila in Rafi local government of Niger State.

The Hon Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Alhaji Mohammad Dani Idris, stated this in an interactive session with the newsmen, on Tuesday, at the General Hospital Minna after three of the rescued victims were examined medically by the hospital Management in order to determine their health status.

According to him, ” Immediately after the incident, the state government assured Nigerlites about its determination to rescue the kidnapped victims adding that they were rescued through multiple strategies, I assure you that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’- led administration will not rest on its oars until the rest of the victims are rescued.”

Idris, however, denied the allegation of payment of N50 million ransom by the state government so as to rescue the victims saying that government strategies cannot be revealed adding that if a ransom was paid all of them would have been released by the abductors.

The Commissioner who was optimistic about the success of the operations however sympathized with the families of the victims, stressing that the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has deployed strategies in collaboration with neighbouring states in the fight against the fleeing bandits and other criminals in the state considering the Niger State position in the North Central.

The Managing Director of the Hospital, Dr Ma-ali Isah said that three of the victims consisting of two adults and a child were brought for examination and confirmed they were in stable condition.

“Three of the kidnapped victims recently abducted were brought this afternoon, two adults and a child who have been examined and they are all in a stable condition,” he said.

