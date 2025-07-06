Respect (II)

Last time, we began looking at the issue of respect. We cannot make headway in life if we are not respected—held in high esteem by people. Respect is not demanded but earned.

Respect is not automatic. We must engage in certain things and disengage in certain things for respect to be in place.

Respect many times is a seed. When we plant seeds of respect we will reap a harvest of respect. Respect begets respect.

Here are a few tips.

a. Never gossip. “Frivolous talk provokes a derisive smile; wise speech evokes nothing but respect.” Proverbs 14.3 Message

b. Keep your word/promise. This will make people see and relate with you as a reliable and dependable person. They will respect you and what you stand for.

c. Honesty/integrity. “A lying witness is unconvincing; a person who speaks truth is respected.” Proverbs 21.28 Message

d. Be competent. When you are very good at what you do you will command respect.

e. Be principled. “That you may retain your self-respect, it is better to displease the people by doing what you know is right, than to temporarily please them by doing what you know is wrong.” William J.H. Boetcker

f. Be genuinely interested in people. Show true love. Treat people right. Be polite and courteous.

“Let love be genuine. Abhor what is evil; hold fast to what is good. Love one another with brotherly affection. Outdo one another in showing honor. Do not be slothful in zeal, be fervent in spirit, serve the Lord.”Romans 12.9-11

g. Be a joy to be around with/work with.

h. Be disciplined. “Sensible people control their temper;

they earn respect by overlooking wrongs.” Proverbs 19.11 NLT

i. Obey the golden rule which instructs us to treat others with the same respect, kindness, and fairness that we desire for ourselves. Respecting others involves considering their feelings, needs, and well-being in our interactions.

CONCLUDED.

FOR ENQUIRIES AND COMMENTS, PLEASE SEND EMAIL TO charismokola@yahoo.com

