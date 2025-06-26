6 bad habits that can make you lose respect

When you embody a bad habit, you become less likable, and even if you’re highly regarded before, you will become unimportant. Dismissing people’s feelings, spreading negativity about others, not appreciating gestures, breaking promises, are some of the bad habits that people find very annoying and disrespectful.

The bad habits that can make you lose respect are discussed below:

1. You break promises

Why make a promise when you cannot fulfill it? People who show commitment towards a course are more favoured and respected. It is a bad habit to say so much, act like you will be there for people, then you eventually abscond, pretending you never said anything or made promises. If you’re fond of these, it tells people you are not trustworthy and reliable. Embrace “change” by being honest and self-disciplined.

2. Dismissing others’ ideas and feelings

It is a bad habit to always dismiss the ideas and feelings of others. Making people feel less of who they are or unimportant depicts you as an ignorant human being. Unnecessary criticism, interrupting someone while speaking, or sabotaging the work of others are terrible traits that can keep people away from you. You should rather allow others to express themselves; you watch and listen. Not condemning in favour of your thoughts.

3. No regard for time

Not keeping up to time is not good enough. When you’re always late to meetings, gatherings, or social appointments without any tangible reason, it shows you don’t value others, and you’re such an unserious person. Lateness is something you shouldn’t be proud of. It disrupts workflow and negatively impacts team productivity. Punctuality is a demonstration that you respect others and value their time.

4. Spreading negativity

Another bad habit that can quickly make people dislike and disrespect you is spreading negativity. Discussing other people’s private issues or propagating rumours definitely shows you’re a wrecker, and people would want to distance themselves from you because that is the kind of energy you would reciprocate towards them. You cannot be trusted with sensitive information, nor will you be consulted or regarded.

5. Poor personal hygiene

Your appearance says a lot about your personality. Showing up with bad breath, unkempt hair, body odour, and dirty clothes would diminish you among your peers. Poor hygiene makes people uncomfortable, and they tend to become very unwelcoming because they don’t want their space to be messed up with unpleasant odour. So, if you want to be respected, be clean.

6. You don’t show appreciation

Not showing appreciation or gratitude when you’re assisted is bad. When you take people for granted, you have definitely shut down every other opportunity you can get from them. Making others feel less when they’ve gone out of their way or done so much for you will make you lose the respect they have for you. You should embody the habit of appreciating others, no matter the gesture. It would make you more loved.