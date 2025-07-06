Adamawa Senator condoles Madagali over Boko Haram attacks

Following a deadly attack that left many dead in Madagali, the Senator representing the Adamawa North senatorial district, Senator Amos Yohanna has deepest condolence to the governor and the people of Madagali Community over Boko Haram attacks.

Senator Amos K. Yohanna in his heartfelt condolences to the paramount ruler of Madagali, Ptil Madagali, Dr. Ali Danburam in a statement released to newsmen, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, describing it as a senseless and cowardly act of violence that has once again disrupted the peace and stability of the area.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the recent attack on our beloved brothers and sisters in Madagali, this senseless act of violence is yet another painful reminder of the threats our people continue to face in their pursuit of peace and safety.”

He sympathized with the bereaved families, those who sustained injuries, and all affected by the attack.

Senator Yohanna assured the people of Madagali of his unwavering support and his continued collaboration with security agencies and relevant authorities to strengthen security in the area.

“I strongly condemn this heinous attack and reaffirm my commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice.”

Madagali has shown incredible resilience over the years, and I urge the people to remain united, vigilant, and hopeful. he added.

The latest attack has once again raised concerns about the resurgence of insurgent activities in parts of Adamawa State, particularly in border communities like Madagali, which have endured repeated assaults since the onset of the insurgency.

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE