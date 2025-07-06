Delayed implementation of Lagos LG law, threat to democratic standards — Group

The Centre for Human and Socio-economic Rights (CHSR) has described the delayed implementation of the Local Government Administrative Law by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration as a threat to democratic integrity and legal standards in Lagos State.

The group called for the immediate implementation of the law, noting that any further delay would set an anti-democracy precedence.

CHSR also called on President Bola Tinubu, National Assembly, Attorney General of the Federation, Nigerian Bar Association and other democratic institutions to intervene and ensure the prompt implementation of the LG law.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Liberation House, Lagos, on Sunday, the President of the group, Comrade Alex Omotehinse, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for assenting to a critical piece of legislation, which, according to him, is aimed at redefining administrative processes in local governance.

He said, “We are deeply concerned about the unconstitutional delay in its implementation, now proposed to take effect from August 4, 2025, after the scheduled July 12 Local Government Elections.

“This postponement, in our assessment, is not only ill-advised but raises serious questions about equity, transparency, and political neutrality, especially as it disproportionately favours certain local government areas, notably Oto Awori LCDA and Ikosi-Isheri LCDA, whose position may be directly impacted by the law if it were implemented immediately.

“We strongly assert that once a law is duly passed and signed by the executive arm of government, let it be unequivocally stated.

“A law becomes operational from the date of assent, unless the law itself contains a clear provision specifying a later commencement date, but in this case, the Administrative Law 2025 signed on May 7, 2025, contains no such provision; therefore, its implementation should have begun immediately.

“Any attempt to delay or selectively implement such a law, especially for political considerations, it sets a dangerous precedent and undermines the principles of the rule of law that Lagos State has long been celebrated for.”

He cautioned against the state government being seen as circumventing democratic standards.

He added, “As a pacesetter among Nigerian states, Lagos State should not be seen as circumventing democratic standards for perceived political advantage.

“We consider this delay not just an administrative misstep, but a deliberate move that threatens electoral fairness and could further deepen public mistrust in government processes.

“We, therefore, call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the father of modern Lagos and a national leader, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), he National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), other civil society organizations, legal minds, and democratic institutions, to intervene swiftly and urge the Lagos State Government to honour the immediate enforcement of the Local Government Administrative Law 2025 in line with constitutional dictates and democratic ethics.

“Delaying the law’s execution until after the elections could create a legal vacuum, open the door to litigation, and damage Lagos State’s hard-earned reputation as a democratic example for other states in the federation.

“The CHSR remains committed to defending democratic norms, institutional integrity, and the rights of the governed. We will continue to monitor this issue closely and will not hesitate to escalate our advocacy nationally if this undemocratic delay is not reversed.”

