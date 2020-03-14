Resignation claim: You aren’t a member of NWC, Giadom tells Nabena

Acting national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom has faulted the claim by the deputy national publicity secretary of the party, Yekeen Nabena, that the former has resigned from the APC National Working Committee.

Nabena in a statement at the weekend said Giadom has ceased to be a national officer of the party having resigned to contest as running mate to the governorship candidate of the party in Rivers State in the 2019 election, Tonye Cole.

He said: “It should be known that Victor Giadom tendered his resignation letter to the National Working Committee (NWC) to contest the 2019 election as the party’s deputy governorship candidate in Rivers State. It is strange and an aberration that he still attends meetings of the NWC, occupies the office of deputy national secretary and convenes an NEC meeting. In our politicking, we must not lose sight of due process and the dictates of the party’s constitution.”

But Giadom in a telephone interview with Tribune Online dismissed the claim by Nabena that he resigned from his position, prior to the 2019 general elections.

He said: “I won’t join issues with him. He is not a member of NWC. If I resigned, Oshiomhole would have said it. How did Nabena know I resigned? We have moved beyond what he’s doing now. He is ignorant of the matter he raised.”

The deputy national publicity secretary of the party further claimed that the South-South stakeholders meeting of the party held at the Edo State Governor’s Lodge which had four serving ministers of the President Muhammadu Buhari cabinet in attendance and other prominent party leaders was a misnomer since it was not convened by the zonal leader, Hillard Eta.

“I call on members of our party and the public to disregard the so-called zonal caucus meeting which held on Thursday at the Edo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja. The meeting was neither convened nor attended by the APC national vice chairman (South-South), Hilliard Eta and Leader of the party in the South-South, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege. Hence, all decisions reached at the purported meeting is a nullity and definitely does not reflect the views and stand of the Party’s South-South caucus.”