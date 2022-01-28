Residents count losses as petrol tanker explodes in Anambra

The residents of Obodoukwu road, along Onitsha-Owerri, Anambra State on Friday count their losses as a petrol tanker fell and sparked into flames destroying several properties worth millions of naira.

A source told Tribune Online that the fire started after a petrol tanker conveying petroleum products fell in the commercial city of the state.

As of the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the fire which started during the morning hours had raged for about two hours.

“We are now afraid because the fire is spreading very fast, and we fear that it may spread to the Relief market,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the chief fire Officer in Anambra Fire Service, Mr Martin Agbili who spoke to our correspondent said his men were still battling to save the situation.

“You may have to call back much later in the day if you need a true assessment. For now, our men are still battling the fire, and we can only talk about casualty figures or material losses when we are done,” he said.

Agbili added: “The fire outbreak was caused by a fallen petrol tanker that caught fire with the help of an ‘akara’ seller by the side of the road.

“We received a distress call, and our fire trucks and firefighters were deployed to the fire scene. We did what we can do and we gave our best. The fire is under control now. We must know that this is petrol fire and it spreads very fast due to the combustible nature of its content.”

Agbili regretted that his men were also attacked at the scene saying: “I want to appreciate the efforts of the public in assisting in fighting the fire, the firefighters (Anambra State Fire Service, Awka, Nigeria and Federal Fire Service), the Nigeria Police and all other Security Agencies for protecting my men at the fire ground.

“Those that destroyed one of our fire trucks and wounded some of our firefighters, you didn’t do well. You must remember that firefighters are humans and not spirits. The law will surely catch up on you directly and indirectly.

