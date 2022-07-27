Reps to consider Buhari’s impeachment ― Minority Leader

Following the move by some members of the Senate to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari, the House of Representatives has signalled its intention to consider the matter soon.

The indication was given by the Minority Leader of the House, Hon Ndudi Elemelu, while leading a delegation of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) parliamentarians to woo former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Daniel Bwala, to the main opposition party in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Speaking during the occasion at the Guzape, Abuja Office of Bwala who recently resigned his membership of the ruling party in protest against its Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, Elemelu affirmed the lawmakers’ desire to impeach the President due to the escalating insecurity in the country and other perceived failures.

He said the House of Representatives would consider the idea soon and make its position known to the public.

The House Minority Leader, who was accompanied by other Minority officers of the House, said the delegation was in the Borno State-born Bwala’s office to encourage him to join the rescue mission of the PDP.

While noting that it was the first time that parliamentarians would be going to a private citizen to woo him into a political party, he said he had watched with admiration how Bwala stood against the attempt to exclude sections of the country by the ruling party.

The lawmaker stated that the legal practitioner had taken the right step as according to him, “the APC is a bad medicine.”

Elumelu observed that while resigning from the APC, Bwala did not indicate which political party he would join and therefore, urged him to come to the PDP.

In his response, the former APC chieftain said he was mindful of the problems of the country as he expressed appreciation that the parliamentarians had come to him on account of what he has contributed to nation-building as a private citizen.

He requested time to reflect on the demand to join the opposition but stated: “Your request is not what I can say no to.”

Bwala said while he was in the ruling party, he regarded the PDP as a well-organised political party, promising that they would hear from him soon over the request.

Some of the lawmakers with Elumelu during the visit were Gideon Gwani, Toby Okechukwu, Richard Kwande, Nicholas Ossai, Efe Afe, among others.





