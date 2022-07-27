2 ex-convicts arrested for car theft in Lagos

Two former inmates of the Nigerian correctional centre, who were released less than three months ago have been arrested by the police in Lagos State for snatching a car from an unnamed owner.

The two suspects Abiodun Nurudeen and Anthony Richard were released in May and June 2022.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest of the two suspects in a statement signed by him, on Wednesday.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police said “Officers of the Lagos State Police command have arrested two suspected car snatchers along Egbeda road at about 1:30 am, on Sunday, July 24, 2022, shortly after they snatched a Toyota Corolla 2000 model with registration number LND-664-GF.”

“The suspects, Abiodun Nurudeen ‘male’ aged 36 and Anthony Richard ‘male’ aged 45, both recently released on May 05, 2022, and June 04, 2022, respectively from Ikoyi Correctional facility, were arrested following a tip-off from civic-minded members of the public.”

The Lagos police image maker also added that “Preliminary investigation reveals that the vehicle was snatched around Lekki, Lagos State.”

“While the investigation is ongoing, the owner of the vehicle is hereby urged to come forward with proof of ownership to claim the vehicle. The suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of the investigation.”

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, FDC, once again assures Lagosians that the command will continue to do everything operationally possible to ensure the safety and security of all residents of Lagos State.