Reps seek upgrade of Aminu Kano Int’l Airport to world-class standard

The House of Representatives (Reps) on Tuesday called on Federal Government to expedite actions towards the certification and upgrade Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport to a world-class standard.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Haruna Dederi on resumption from the 10 weeks annual recess.

In his lead debate, Hon. Dederi who frowned at the delay in the roll-out of the Certification which commenced since 2017, solicited for the House intervention.

“The House is aware that Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport is the oldest Airport in Nigeria where the first aircraft landed in Nigeria at Kano in 1922 and full operations in Kano Airport started in 1936 with flights from the Airport to Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and the international flight to Cairo, Addis Ababa, Medina, Khartoum and other destinations.

“The House is also aware that Certification means an official document issued by the Regulatory Authority Supported by Technical documentation demonstrating that the Aerodrome for which it was issued meets specific Air Safety-Related Criteria. Thus certification helps to show that Airport meets international best practices.

“The House is further aware that the certification of an Airport entails making sure that everything is up to date, working and checked on a regular basis. It also encompasses all elements of safety oversight such as aviation legislation, operating regulations, civil aviation system, personnel training and certification, development of guidance materials and safety-critical information, as well as surveillance and resolution of safety concerns.

“The House is again aware that Airport certification is one of the requirements of ICAO and the NCAA and covers security, safety and equipment, it shows the Airport Operator and aircraft Operators with documented proof that the facilities they operate or use are safe;

Concerned that the Certification of Kano Airport started the same year, 2017 with that of Lagos Airport. Regrettably, while Lagos Airport has been certified, the Kano International Airport has not been certified.

“The House is worried that the true state and status of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport is not known unless it is certified, failure to certify the Airport may be endangering the safety of aircraft and passengers alike,” he noted.

In the bid to address the issue, the House urged Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to speed up the certificate of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

The House also tasked FAAN and NCAA to include the certification in the 2021 budget estimates, just as it mandated Committee on Aviation to liaise with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and other relevant Agencies and ensure implementation.

