Reps approve N559.080bn for telecoms sector in 2023

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the sum of N559.080 billion for the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) for year 2023.

The fund was approved at the Committee of Supply chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase.

While speaking on the synopsis of the report, Chairman, House Committee on Telecommunications, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi observed that the proposed money bill was in line with the issuance of the above-stated revenue fund for the purposes highlighted.

The breakdown of the N559.080 billion shower that the sum of N86.753 billion is for Recurrent Expenditure, N5.225 billion is for Capital Expenditure, N35,090 is for Special Project, while the sum of N16 billion is for transfer to the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), N416.014 billion will be transferred to the Federal Government of Nigeria, and the sum of N16 billion is for the Budget of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) for the period ending 31st December, 2023.

According to the report, proposed total revenue of N510,648,492, the sum of N8,064,840 is from Licensing Fees; N100,000,000 is from Annual Operating Levy; N387,457,752 is from Spectrum FFees N7,600,000 is from Numbering Plan; N6,175,900 is from Admin Charges; N​950,000 is from Type Approval Fees; N200,000 is from Sanction Fees; N200,000 is from Sundry Income.

The House also approved the sum of N48,432,219 as Cost of Collection (Spectrum); while the total funds available stands at N559,080,711.

The House also approved total sum of N86,752,963 as Recurrent expenditures, including: Establishment CCosts – N1,435,000; Staff Costs – N33,953,124; Personnel Management Cost – N13,370,642; Travel Costs -N5,465,231; Operational Costs – N12,203,661; Administration Costs –

N5,223,689; and Spectrum Expenses – N15,101,616.





From the total sum of 5,224,501 approved for Capital Expenditure in 2023, the House approved the sum of N4,146,289 as Internal projects; Consultancies – N1,078,212;

In the same vein, from the total sum of N35,089,649 approved by the lawmakers for Special Projects for the Commission, Emergency Communications Centres (ECC) is to gulp the sum of N6,055,149; Digital Parks & Establishment of National Artificial Intelligence Centre – N1,915,000; School Support Programme – N9,873,103; Nigerian Data Protection Bureau – N529,912; Subscribers Database Management – N10,949,657; Digital Job Creation (Social Intervention Programme) – N1,181,079; R&D in Emerging Trends in TTelecoms – N793,609; Broadband Infrastructure Dev. Project – N2,537,541; and GSM Networks QoS Compliance Monitoring – N1,254,600.

The total Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) Budgeted Expenditure for the Year 2023 is N16 billion only.