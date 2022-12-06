Police beef up security around schools, media houses, other critical infrastructures in Oyo

• Parade suspect who killed 22-yr-old lover after oath taking, sexual escapade in Ogbomoso

Metro
By Soji Ajibola
Police beef up security around schools, Two arrested as naval officers stab police officer to death, injure others in Lagos, Adamawa Police arrest 909 suspects from January till date ― CP, 28-yr-old Lagos serial kidnapper arrested in Oyo, Police dismiss rumours of terror scare in Abuja, Police arrest suspected kidnappers, armed robbers with goods worth N25m in Oyo, 16 armed robbers killed, 55 murder cases recorded in Lagos in three months, Police arrest suspected bandits' informant, six others in Niger, Bauchi police rescue three victims, neutralise two suspected kidnappers, Plateau police arrest suspected mastermind of Jos jailbreak, 17 others, Three killed as armed robbers engage police in gun duel, Police kill wanted gunman, Drunk policeman kills two injures others at Lagos birthday party, Police discover another explosive in Kaduna, One feared killed, sharing of cybercrime proceeds, 25-year-old man contracts friend to kill father over inheritance, Niger Police repels bandits attack on Wamba community, One killed as policemen repel attack on MOPOL base in Abia, Police arrest 32 bandits, hitch-free governorship election, Police arrest 35 suspected armed robbers, 24 drug dealers in Kano, police restore peace to Mpape, FCT Police arrest three suspects, Security beefed up in Oyo town over armed robbers’ letter to bank, Police arrest fake Air Force Commander, Security Forces arrest kidnapper

Police have beefed up security around schools, media houses churches and mosques and other critical infrastructures as proactive measures against unforeseen attacks by the suspected vandals and hoodlums in Oyo State.

Nigerian Tribune recalls that the State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, last week, during a Peace Pact which had in attendance 15 out of 18 governorship candidates of the registered political parties sued for peace during and after the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Williams warned the political gladiators against any act that is inimical to the prevailing peace in the state.

As a build-up to the general elections, the Commissioner of Police, at a press briefing on Tuesday in Ibadan has directed adequate security surveillance of all the critical infrastructures in all 33 local government areas of the state.

The critical infrastructures under security surveillance, according to the Police reports include correctional facilities, public spaces, schools, media houses, recreational centers, places of worship and schools.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

This according to the police boss is aimed at forestalling invasion by the suspected vandals.

In a related development, the command has ordered an immediate increase in the line of supervision for the command’s operational and intelligence assets asset deployed across the length and breadth of the state, especially along the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway and its adjoining routes this yuletide season.


This is to boost the confidence of commuters and other road users as they go about their lawful businesses.

Parade suspect who killed 22-yr-old lover after oath taking, sexual escapade in Ogbomoso

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old lady identified as Bukola Ajayi has been reportedly murdered by her suspected lover after oath-taking and sexual escapades in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The suspect, according to the police report lured the deceased to a remote location where the dastardly act was carried out.

The suspect out of fear of being dumped by the deceased reportedly forced her to take an oath but fear crept in when she made a dramatic U-turn and decided to move out with her belongings.

Sensing the danger ahead and the fear of their secret deal being made public, the suspect led the deceased to an unknown destination where he was reportedly murdered.

Parading the suspect before the newsmen on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso disclosed that ‘On the 20/11/2022nat about1200hrs, upon a report incidented at the Owode-Ogbomosho Divisional Police Headquarters, by one Ajala Emmanuel ‘m’, that he received a call from his daughter’s guardian intimating him about her demise.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that on 19/11/2022 at about 1000hrs the suspect had lured the deceased to a remote location where he strangled her to death for the fear that she might reveal details of their administered oath and sexual escapades which had been going on for a while after stumbling on her packing out her belongings.

“He has since voluntarily confessed to the crime and would be charged to court. Updates would be provided accordingly, please,” police said.

In another development, the Police have confirmed the arrest of a suspected kidnapper of one Jesuferanmi in the Akobo area of Ibadan.

The police reports revealed that the abductors had contacted the abductee’s elder sister outside the country demanding cash to be paid through bitcoin equivalent in exchange for the immediate release of the abductee.

Police added that painstaking investigations through human and technological intelligence led to his arrest.

The victim, upon leads provided by the suspect, was rescued unhurt at Osogbo, Osun State.

You might also like
Metro

Kidnapped Benue commissioner, others released

Metro

Two arrested as naval officers stab police officer to death, injure others in Lagos

Metro

Grandma, pregnant woman, others in NDLEA’s net over 5,527.15kg Meth, Skunk

Metro

Abducted Bauchi politician released after 14 days in captivity

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More