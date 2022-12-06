Police beef up security around schools, media houses, other critical infrastructures in Oyo

Police have beefed up security around schools, media houses churches and mosques and other critical infrastructures as proactive measures against unforeseen attacks by the suspected vandals and hoodlums in Oyo State.

Nigerian Tribune recalls that the State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, last week, during a Peace Pact which had in attendance 15 out of 18 governorship candidates of the registered political parties sued for peace during and after the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Williams warned the political gladiators against any act that is inimical to the prevailing peace in the state.

As a build-up to the general elections, the Commissioner of Police, at a press briefing on Tuesday in Ibadan has directed adequate security surveillance of all the critical infrastructures in all 33 local government areas of the state.

The critical infrastructures under security surveillance, according to the Police reports include correctional facilities, public spaces, schools, media houses, recreational centers, places of worship and schools.

This according to the police boss is aimed at forestalling invasion by the suspected vandals.

In a related development, the command has ordered an immediate increase in the line of supervision for the command’s operational and intelligence assets asset deployed across the length and breadth of the state, especially along the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway and its adjoining routes this yuletide season.





This is to boost the confidence of commuters and other road users as they go about their lawful businesses.

Parade suspect who killed 22-yr-old lover after oath taking, sexual escapade in Ogbomoso

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old lady identified as Bukola Ajayi has been reportedly murdered by her suspected lover after oath-taking and sexual escapades in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The suspect, according to the police report lured the deceased to a remote location where the dastardly act was carried out.

The suspect out of fear of being dumped by the deceased reportedly forced her to take an oath but fear crept in when she made a dramatic U-turn and decided to move out with her belongings.

Sensing the danger ahead and the fear of their secret deal being made public, the suspect led the deceased to an unknown destination where he was reportedly murdered.

Parading the suspect before the newsmen on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso disclosed that ‘On the 20/11/2022nat about1200hrs, upon a report incidented at the Owode-Ogbomosho Divisional Police Headquarters, by one Ajala Emmanuel ‘m’, that he received a call from his daughter’s guardian intimating him about her demise.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that on 19/11/2022 at about 1000hrs the suspect had lured the deceased to a remote location where he strangled her to death for the fear that she might reveal details of their administered oath and sexual escapades which had been going on for a while after stumbling on her packing out her belongings.

“He has since voluntarily confessed to the crime and would be charged to court. Updates would be provided accordingly, please,” police said.

In another development, the Police have confirmed the arrest of a suspected kidnapper of one Jesuferanmi in the Akobo area of Ibadan.

The police reports revealed that the abductors had contacted the abductee’s elder sister outside the country demanding cash to be paid through bitcoin equivalent in exchange for the immediate release of the abductee.

Police added that painstaking investigations through human and technological intelligence led to his arrest.

The victim, upon leads provided by the suspect, was rescued unhurt at Osogbo, Osun State.