Reps adopt report on overhaul of aviation services

The House of Representatives on Wednesday adopted the report on the bill which seeks to overhaul the national aviation services with a view to ensuring a more vibrant and effective aviation sector that meets international best practices.

The recommendations of the House Committee on Aviation, chaired by Hon. Nnolim Nnaji were adopted at the Committee of the Whole.

The bill seeks to repeal the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Act, 2004 and enact the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Bill which seeks to provide efficient air navigation services in Nigeria, ensure safety and regulation of air navigation in Nigeria and to any other place which Nigeria has the responsibility of providing air navigation services and for related matters.

While giving the synopsis of the report, Hon. Nnaji stated that the Bill seeks to also repeal the former Act and enact a new one for effective air safety and aviation services to ensure safe air travel.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

According to him, the proposed legislation seeks to also overhaul the national aviation services to ensure a more vibrant and effective aviation sector that meets international best practices.

This, he observed was in cognisance of the vital role the aviation industry plays in the government’s revenue drive and its international relations with other countries.

To this end, the lawmakers voted and adopted clauses 1 to 57 as recommended by the Committee.

Also at the Committee of the Whole, the House adopted the recommendations of the Committee on Aviation on a Bill for an Act to repeal the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Act, 2004 and enact the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Bill to provide for the effective management of airports in Nigeria and for related matters.

While giving the synopsis of the report, Hon. Nnaji stated that the Bill seeks to repeal the former Act and provide for a more effective one as it seeks to ensure safe and secure airport and air transport services in line with relevant financial and health realities.

After voting on the clauses, the lawmakers adopted Clauses 1 to 44 as proposed by the Committee.

The two bills are expected to be slated for Third Reading on the next legislative day.