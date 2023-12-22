The Chairman of the House Committee on Health Institutions, Hon. Amos Gwamna, says the nation’s health sector is on the verge of experiencing remarkable changes aimed at revitalising and attracting migrant medical workers.

Gwamna made this known during an interview at the scientific and general conference organized by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Federal Medical Center Abuja Chapter.

He disclosed that the federal government is actively working to address infrastructural decay and equip hospitals, fostering an environment conducive to medical professionals.

“Over the years, the capital has always been small, but now, the human capital aspect of the budget is something to appreciate. Going forward, I believe that we will see significant improvement in the healthcare sector. And for us as chairman and members of the committee of health institutions, we have also committed to ensuring that before the end of this administration’s four years, many health workers who departed the country due to the rotten and dilapidated infrastructure in health facilities will find reason to return and help our healthcare system.”

Addressing the theme of the conference, “Capacity Gaps Among Doctors: A Call for Deliberate Action,” the Medical Director of FMC Abuja, Professor Sa’ad Ahmed, shed light on government initiatives to streamline the rules of employment.

Professor Ahmed specifically emphasised the need for an overall improvement in health services, urging a focus on neglected medical lines such as pathologists to encourage young doctors to explore diverse specialisations.

“There are key aspects of the health sector that will make people stay back in the country, such as having equipment. Like in pathology now, they are going beyond just the surface; they are going molecular. I can tell you that during COVID, at least we now have molecular laboratories established in almost every tertiary healthcare facility in the country. So if we can develop those facilities and key into the training of pathologists, we will be able to retain them in the country.”

The association’s annual general meeting featured community-centric activities, including a free medical outreach at Kuchingoro Community, providing essential medical services to community members.

Dr. Erebor Etemi, the Acting President of the Association, emphasised the significance of extending medical assistance to individuals with low incomes, underscoring the commitment to inclusive healthcare.

“We are trying to change the narrative out there so that they know that the doctors also care. This is because most of the services we are providing here are not very affordable to some of the people in the communities. So we felt it was necessary to bring it to their community. We also gave health talks, informing them of things they needed to know, gave them medication, and tried to manage critical cases.”

During the health talk segment, Dr Tessy Ahmadu, Radiation and Clinical Oncologist at FMC Jabi addressed prevalent issues surrounding the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

Dr. Ahmadu took the opportunity to dispel myths surrounding the vaccine, contributing to informed discussions on preventive healthcare.

“We educated them on the HPV vaccine, enlightening them that the vaccine has always been in existence, but because it is very expensive, the poor cannot really afford it, so that is why the federal government decided to provide it and include it in routine immunisation.

“So it came with a lot of myths and misconceptions, which scared the people. So when we go out on outreaches like this, we try to make the people understand why it is important for their children to take the HPV vaccine and why it is important that they dispel the fact that it is related to infertility.”

As the nation’s health sector anticipates these transformative changes, the collective efforts of government bodies, medical professionals, and associations like ARD signify a pivotal step towards building a resilient and dynamic healthcare system for the nation.

The commitment to community outreach and educational health talks reflects a holistic approach to healthcare, addressing both infrastructural needs and public health awareness.

