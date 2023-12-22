A non-governmental organisation, Advocacy Nigeria, has organised a one-day collaborative media round table and advocacy on National Gender Policy (NGP) with stakeholders in Zamfara State.

Speaking at the meeting held at the Karma Hotel in Gusau, the state capital, the Executive Director of Advocacy Nigeria, Hon. Saudatu Sani, disclosed that the collaborative meeting is to sensitise stakeholders like media, community leaders, religious leaders, CSOs, women groups, government officials, and people with disabilities on national gender policy in the state.

“Advocacy Nigeria organises this round table meeting to advocate for gender inclusiveness in all government development programmes and improve accountability.”

The NGO (Advocacy Nigeria) advocated for citizens to know what it takes on national gender policy, which is the right for women, children, and people with disabilities to also be part of government development programmes, protect communities, and guide them on their rights.

The Executive Director, AN, revealed that the advocacy aimed to improve accountability by mobilising accountability champions among traditional rulers, government officials, media, and religious leaders on government programmes for development for the betterment of citizens.

AN therefore advised media practitioners to always use the ethics of their profession when discharging their primary and social responsibilities about national gender policy.

Earlier on, the chairman of the house committee on information, Zamfara State House of Assembly Hon. Amiru, assured that lawmakers in the state would do their best to ensure the acceptability of national gender policy in the state.

He further urged stakeholders to give more attention and support to the national gender policy in the state.

Also, the state commissioner of information, Hon. Mannir Haidara, said there is a need for justice for all and added that the Zamfara state government has welcomed the national gender policy.

“Already, our executive governor, Dauda Lawal, is an advocate of good governance; his administration is all-inclusive in our programmes.”

In his welcome address, Zamfara state coordinator of Advocacy Nigeria, Rabiu Sambo, disclosed that Advocacy Nigeria is supported by the MacArthur Foundation on National Gender Policy with the aim of sensitising stakeholders more about the rights of every citizen.

“Advocacy Nigeria will do everything possible to educate every stakeholder on the significance of national gender policy for them to inform the authorities concerned on the need for domestication of national and state gender policy.”.

“We will keep on advocating for the public and Authorities concerned in the state on National Gender Policy and Violence against people so that they can express their opinions to the government on the need for domestication and its formal passage into law for the benefit of vulnerable women and children in Zamfara state. “Sambo mentioned.

