The House of Representatives member representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State, Mr Dennis Idahosa, on Friday, in a carnivalesque manner, made his way to the state secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC), where he told the party leadership and the mammoth crowd of party supporters of his intention to vie for the governorship of the state in the governorship election slated for September 2024.

Idahosa, who led his supporters on a street walk from Ring Road, Benin City centre, in a manner reminiscent of the Comrade Adams Oshimhole days, to the party secretariat on Airport Road, promised to revamp all the ailing sectors of the state’s economy and reposition them on the path of prosperity.

He told all leaders of the party at state and local government levels that he remained the only aspirant with the capacity and popularity to win next year’s governorship election for the APC if given the ticket.

He assured that under his stewardship as the governor of Edo State come 2024, he would ensure full autonomy for the local government council to fast-track development at the grassroots level

He said the lip service paid to the take-off of the Gelegele seaport project by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration would come to reality under his governorship, just as he promised to make Edo farmlands safer through proactive policies.

Idahosa also called on other aspirants in the race to desist from the campaign of calumny and character assassination and warned against taking necessary actions against those in the habit of maligning his character for political reasons.

“I am here today to declare my intention to run for the higher office of the governor of Edo State and to thank leaders of the party for the opportunity to run in 2019 against one of the formidable families in Edo State, and with your support, I won.

“I am capable and ready to defeat the PDP if given the ticket. Allow me to go and fight this battle. I am not going to be a leader over you, but I will do everything possible to foster unity among everyone.

Mr Lawrence Okah, Edo APC state secretary, who led other executive members to receive the aspirant, assured that the leadership of the party in the state would give all aspirants the same opportunity, stressing that the party had no preferred aspirant.

Speaking after the declaration, Mr Victor Eguaevon, a leader of the party in Ovia, described the aspiration of the lawmaker as divine, adding that the people of the state needed a youth as governor of the state.

