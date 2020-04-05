Relief packages meant for poor, vulnerable people only ― Ogun govt

The Ogun State government, on Sunday, said the relief materials packaged by it to cushion the effect of the 14 days lockdown order were meant only for the poor and vulnerable ones.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, the state government expressed worry over the manner at which some elements played politics with the gesture.

Somorin said the distribution of the packages to households had been greeted with needless misconception by those people whom he said loved playing politics with everything.

He noted that some videos being shared on some social media platforms were not the true reflection of what are contained in the packages therein.

Somorin said each beneficiary household is expected to collect a bag containing 5kg of rice; 5kg of beans; 5kg of garri; sachets of tomato sauce; sachets of groundnut oil; noodles and pasta and spices.

Government, therefore, enjoined the Community Development Associations; Community Development Councils and other stakeholders to cooperate with the government in ensuring a seamless distribution.

“The social media has been awashed with many videos and still images alleging that the package being distributed is one bag per street or CDA. This is untrue and deliberately spread in a bad light.

“In some of the locations where the alleged one bag per street sharing took place, Ogun State government is yet to commence the distribution of these stimulus packages.

“Contrary to the rumour mills and videos making rounds, as our distribution progresses this evening, we wish to reiterate that the underlisted are the contents that come with each package of the stimulus: 5kg of rice; 5kg of beans; 5kg of garri; sachets of tomato sauce; sachets of groundnut oil; noodles and pasta and spices (cubes & others).

“The above items in a package are to be distributed to INDIVIDUAL HOUSEHOLDS (NOT STREET), and 100,000 of such households are to be covered in the first tranch of the targeted 500,000 households.

“We, however, warn that any person in the relief distribution effort found wanting or corrupting the process will be severely sanctioned.

“We also implore all CDAs, CDCs and other stakeholders to cooperate with government officials involved in this relief efforts. Not everybody will be reached. But the poor and the vulnerable are the priority in this circumstance,” the statement added.

