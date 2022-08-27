Refreshing hot ginger tea 

The rainy season is here and there is a tendency of catching cold during the period. If you are looking for a way to fight this cold, look no further because Saturday Tribune is here to share with you the perfect drink that you can make at home.

Ginger tea is a lovely, lightly spicy drink for warming up on cold days. Ginger tea also helps boost the overall health by building immunity. In addition to that, the tea helps to detoxify and strengthen the digestive system.

Ginger is easy to get in the market and the tea is even easier to make. All you need is water and ginger.

METHOD

Firstly, wash all the dirt. You can also soak it in water for a while and scrub the body to get rid of the dirt from your ginger with water.

Peel, grate or chop the ginger into the size you want.

After this, bring your water to a boil and add the chopped ginger inside. Let it simmer for at least 10 minutes.

Thereafter, remove it from the water and strain. Add honey to taste and enjoy your ginger tea.

